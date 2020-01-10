Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Hubble Telescope Detects 'Smaller' Clumps of Dark Matter Holding Galaxy Clusters, Says NASA

Dark matter, an invisible substance, forms the temporary structure on which galaxies are built and it is the gravitational glue that holds galaxy clusters together.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Astronomy, Space Science, Space Exploration, Technology News
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)

Astronomers have revealed that dark matter forms much smaller clumps than previously known. The study by the astronomers was carried out using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and a new observing technique.

Dark matter, an invisible substance, forms the temporary structure on which galaxies are built. Basically, it is the gravitational glue that holds galaxy clusters together. The invisible matter is made up of baryonic matter, which consists of electrons, protons, and neutrons.

The result obtained from the study of dark matter establishes the veracity of one of the fundamental predictions of the widely accepted "cold dark matter" theory, which tells all galaxies form and are rooted within clouds of dark matter.

The astronomers reached to the conclusion by measuring how the light from faraway quasars, the bright black-hole-powered cores of very distant galaxies, behaves as it passes through space. The study revealed that light while travelling through the space got magnified by the gravity of massive foreground galaxies due to gravitational lensing, which led to the detection of dark matter clumps.

Although astronomers cannot see dark matter, they can observe its presence by noticing how its gravity affects galaxies and stars. Before the results of this study came out, researchers, in the absence of information about small clumps, had developed alternative theories, including warm dark matter. The warm dark matter tells that the invisible matter particles move too quickly to merge and form smaller concentrations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram