News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»Hug Booths to Feeding Stray Animals, These Acts of Kindness Spread Warmth During the Pandemic
3-MIN READ

Hug Booths to Feeding Stray Animals, These Acts of Kindness Spread Warmth During the Pandemic

Hug Booths to Feeding Stray Animals, These Acts of Kindness Spread Warmth During the Pandemic

Stories of selfless acts restored our faith in humanity.

Disasters, whether natural or man-made, brings out both the best and the worst in people. Stories of intolerance during the Coronavirus pandemic made us lose faith in humanity. Stories of selfless acts restored our faith in humanity.

Helping stranded truckers

Thousands of lorries got stuck at Kent, England after France shut its border with the UK to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. As noted by Kent Online, volunteers from the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Gravesend, Kent, joined hands with Sikh NGO, Khalsa Aid, and delivered hot meals to the stranded drivers.

Caring for community animals

Community animals that depend on food from local shops and eateries began starving because of the Coronavirus lockdowns. Animal caregivers, however, sprung to action and kept most of them fed. On World Food Day, volunteers at TedxRambaug fed many street dogs and even vaccinated them.

An act of kindness rewarded

Mohammad Safa, a diplomat from Lebanon, was at a restaurant when he found a homeless girl and made sure to feed her. The restaurant decided not to charge him for the meals.

A well deserved thanks

Courier deliveryman Anthony Gaskin has always delivered packages at Hallsley, Virginia, with a smile. The residents repaid Gaskin’s kindness by thanking him publicly and giving him Christmas gifts.

Spreading warmth

Canada resident and teacher, Christine Baker, went on a walk with her children and found packaged warm garments and thermal flasks hung on wires from trees. An anonymous message at the site urged passersby to distribute the items to those in need.

Hugs for the elderly

Residents of an assisted living facility for the elderly were not allowed physical contact with family members due to COVID-19. A Texas Boy Scout troop created a “hug booth” to let the residents touch their loved ones through sanitized gloves from behind a plexiglass wall.

Big Heart

An elderly rag picker lady was seen feeding a dog in the street, despite her poverty. The video, taken by former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, proves that kindness is universal.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...