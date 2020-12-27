Hug Booths to Feeding Stray Animals, These Acts of Kindness Spread Warmth During the Pandemic

Disasters, whether natural or man-made, brings out both the best and the worst in people. Stories of intolerance during the Coronavirus pandemic made us lose faith in humanity. Stories of selfless acts restored our faith in humanity.

Helping stranded truckers

Thousands of lorries got stuck at Kent, England after France shut its border with the UK to prevent the spread of Coronavirus . As noted by Kent Online, volunteers from the Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Gravesend, Kent, joined hands with Sikh NGO, Khalsa Aid, and delivered hot meals to the stranded drivers.

We are coordinating 3500 hot meals today for the truck drivers who are stranded due to #OperationStack !!! We are working with the #Sikh community in #Kent as well the emergency services ! More to follow ! #BordersClosed #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/NN4eY62mKO — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) December 24, 2020

Caring for community animals

Community animals that depend on food from local shops and eateries began starving because of the Coronavirus lockdowns. Animal caregivers, however, sprung to action and kept most of them fed. On World Food Day, volunteers at TedxRambaug fed many street dogs and even vaccinated them.

#TedxActivity1 On the occasion of World Food Day, we at TEDx Rambaug conducted a campaign to feed stray dogs, who were deprived of basic food necessities because of Covid-19 .The "Be PAWsitive" Campaign made our hearts go woof for sure.Indeed, a PAWesome day for us all. pic.twitter.com/rVwP7kETWb — TedxRambaug (@TedxRambaug) December 17, 2020

An act of kindness rewarded

Mohammad Safa, a diplomat from Lebanon, was at a restaurant when he found a homeless girl and made sure to feed her. The restaurant decided not to charge him for the meals.

I was eating at a restaurant, & as I looked outside I saw a homeless girl staring at me, I invited her to my table ‘social distancing due to covid’. We enjoyed our meals. This’s not what made my day. When I asked for the bill, they sent a paper "You did well, now it's our turn.” — mohamad safa (@mhdksafa) November 17, 2020

A well deserved thanks

Courier deliveryman Anthony Gaskin has always delivered packages at Hallsley, Virginia, with a smile. The residents repaid Gaskin’s kindness by thanking him publicly and giving him Christmas gifts.

Spreading warmth

Canada resident and teacher, Christine Baker, went on a walk with her children and found packaged warm garments and thermal flasks hung on wires from trees. An anonymous message at the site urged passersby to distribute the items to those in need.

I found this when I was out walking in the forest with my kids today. #ChristmasKindness pic.twitter.com/BPSq9pxXYD — Christine Baker (@christine_eb81) December 23, 2020

Hugs for the elderly

Residents of an assisted living facility for the elderly were not allowed physical contact with family members due to COVID-19 . A Texas Boy Scout troop created a “hug booth” to let the residents touch their loved ones through sanitized gloves from behind a plexiglass wall.

Big Heart

Such gestures warm my heart. To see the beauty and selflessness of simple people having big hearts. This Amma is a rag-picker working hard to survive but has the heart to feed biscuits to a street dog. Real heroes are these people with beautiful and big hearts. pic.twitter.com/McdNRs0SRH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 24, 2020

An elderly rag picker lady was seen feeding a dog in the street, despite her poverty. The video, taken by former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, proves that kindness is universal.