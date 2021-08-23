Huge and 'Fast' Centipede in Japan Apartment is Giving Redditors the Creeps

Spotting a creepy insect in the house is surely not a pleasant encounter and when the insect is unusually large and venomous, it can scare even the bravest of grown-ups. A Reddit shared his similar encounter with a centipede in his apartment in Japan. Now, centipedes are usually small in size but what makes them dangerous is that they are venomous. Their bite can inflict severe pain and they can even inject venom through pincer-like appendages known as forcipules. The toxin in the centipede's venom can lead to severe effects like anaphylaxis, cardiac ischemia, and neurotoxicity.

So, we told you that centipedes are small in size, right? But not in this case of Reddit user @u/Saucy_Lemur's encounter. The creepy insect crawling in this Japan house was bigger than the centipedes generally are, and yet managed to move around fast. "Found this in my apartment while living in Japan. They are FAST," wrote the user while sharing the picture of the centipedes on a page named 'Oddly terrifying.

The photo evoked a lot of reactions online, garnering over 77,000 upvotes on Reddit. The comment section was flooded with user's reactions expressing their amazement at the size of the centipedes. “No way this is real,” commented a user.

Meanwhile, other users were blown by the speed at which the little insect could move. A user mentioned that house centipedes could move at a speed of 1.3 feet (0.4 m) per second and while it may not sound too much at first, the speed is equivalent to a human moving at a speed of 67 kmph.

Talking about the complications of catching the insect, another mentioned an interesting trivia and wrote, "The worst part is, their legs fall off like they have more to spare, and the broken legs continue to twitch, distracting you while the main body gets away."

What's your insect encounter story?

