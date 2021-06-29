Huge Antarctic Lake Disappeared Into the Ocean Within a Week Due to Climate Change, Study Finds

Scientists have discovered about a large Antarctic lake that disappeared in a week or less during June 2019. The lake had an estimated volume of 600-750 million cubic meters, which is more than half of the famous Dal lake in Kashmir. The lake, which existed on Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica, was spread into about 11 square kilometres. The lake was drained into the Antarctic Ocean.

“We believe the weight of water accumulated in this deep lake opened a fissure in the ice shelf beneath the lake, a process known as hydrofracture, causing the water to drain away to the ocean below,” said Roland Warner, the lead author of the study and a glaciologist, in a statement.

The scientists blame a hydrofracture for the collapse of many smaller ice shelves in the Antarctic Peninsula, but such a fissure being caused in ice as thick as at the location of the lake — 1400 meters — is unusual according to the scientists.

Scientists at the University of California San Diego, US, tracked its disappearance using images from NASA’s Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite (ICESat-2) and elevation maps generated by the Polar Geospatial Center at the University of Minnesota in the United States. According to the scientists, this event was a culmination of decades-long meltwater accumulation beneath the ice of the lake bottom. After the drainage, a crater-like depression was formed on the ice-shelf surface.

Scientists think it is important to understand the processes that can ultimately lead to a rise in sea level. They believe that warming air in Antarctica has increased the extent of surface melting in some ice shelves which has escalated the risk of widespread hydrofracturing, causing ice-shelves to collapse and giving rise to the sea level. However, according to the study authors, it is too early to link this sudden event with the big picture of warming and climate change in Antarctica. The study was published in Geophysical Research Letters on June 23.

