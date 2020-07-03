BUZZ

Huge Bird Flying Away With 'Shark' Over Beach in US Has Stunned the Social Media

Screengrab of the video.

The image shows a bird flying over a beach with a fish in its claws and as been reportedly captured from USA's Myrtle Beach.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
A recent image from Carolina of a bird with a fish clutched firmly in its claws has unsettled people on social media.

The image shows a bird flying over a beach with a fish in its claws and as been reportedly captured from USA's Myrtle Beach. It was clicked by Facebook user Kelly Burbage. The photo was shared on Twitter also as people tried to wrap their heads around the unusual and out-of-scifi-scene.

Twitter handle 'Tracking Sharks' also shared the video asking the people about the creatures seen.

While the bird is said to be an osprey while people have been trying to guess the fish that it had clutched. Small shark, a ladyfish or a Spanish mackerel, people are guessing on social media.

