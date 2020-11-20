Huge Brown Bear Approaches Man Who Sprays it With Water, Then Goes on to Gives it a Bath

An adorable video of a bear taking a bath with the help of a man has surfaced online and making hearts melt.

Shared on Facebook by Daily Mail, the 3-minute video shows a bear approaching a man who is standing with a pipe. The man starts showering the bear with water and he seems to be enjoying this. Check out the video here.

The man can be seen approaching the brown bear closely and touching him in order to clean him properly. The bear also seems under control and is calm despite the close proximity at which the man is standing.

Taking the cleaning process one step higher, the man then brings a liquid soap to wash the bear properly. It is a possibility that the bear was tamed by this man, otherwise bears are not usually comfortable around humans.

Towards the end of the video, when the man was rubbing liquid soap on the back of the video, the bear can be seen grabbing the man’s arm in his mouth.

The amusing video has received more than 1.60 lakh likes and people are commenting on the heart-warming video.

One person named Hank Dennard commented about the man saying that he seemed to be touched by the madness. He also said that although the bear was scary, the dog was not worried with its presence and thus, the man also seemed careless. He said, “If his dog was worried, then it would be a completely different situation.”

Johans Uriza Agurcia, another Facebook commenter, said that the bear was obviously the pet of this man. He added, “I wouldn't be showering such an animal knowing he can cut me in half if it wants.”

Most people agreed that the brown bear must have been raised by the man. Darren English, a Facebook user, said, “There's no way a wild bear would be that calm around humans.”

A user believed that although bears are beautiful, she would prefer to watch it on the videos and TV.