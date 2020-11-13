Huge Crowds Seen at Delhi's Sadar Bazaar Ahead of Diwali, Twitter Asks if 'Corona is on Leave'

In a video that has gone viral on social media, huge crowds can be seen gathering at Sadar Bazaar in Delhi ahead of Diwali.

The video, uploaded by news agency ANI, shows hundreds of people were seen thronging to the market ahead of the festival. The bazaar, which had previously remained abandoned amid the coronavirus pandemic, seems to have to gotten its previous glory back during the festive season.

This is alarming, since Delhi's coronavirus positivity rate is at an all time high - 13%. On Wednesday, Delhi reported more than 8,000 coronavirus cases which takes the total number of cases past 4.59 lakh, according to a health bulletin. Health officials in Delhi also performed over 60,000 Covid-19 tests, including 19,000 PCR tests, on Tuesday.

The video has been shared and retweeted multiple times, with many asking if the pandemic is over in India.

We are praying for people safety and they are doing this thing. https://t.co/jMz3ObpR9P — Mayur (@Mayur86346128) November 12, 2020

Is corona on a leave... https://t.co/wEaWJXhyuT — Amit Mallick (@Amit_Mallick001) November 12, 2020

Is India COVID free now ? Unbelievable. https://t.co/pnQUBfIZrL — Official Alien (@Vickytyagi26) November 12, 2020

What’s happening????????????? Is there no authority to control such clear flouting of social distancing norms? I get it that people want to earn so there can’t be 100% ban but this isn’t 1% of cut down on economic activity!! #COVID19 @PMOIndia @narendramodi @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/XHy1WlqwyK — Abhijeet Multani (@AbhijeetMultani) November 12, 2020

You can celebrate diwali in such manner but not #ChhathPuja Thanks to @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/P7XXLku6X2 — @IRajesh (@irajesh14) November 12, 2020

Officially 100 deaths today in the capital and the visuals are...Hoping for a safe Diwali but from pandemic! https://t.co/HmHeOaBFHp — Dr Chaitanya Koduri (@ckkoduri) November 12, 2020

Wait ! Did I miss out on something ? #Covid_19 vanished or #Delhi isn't concerned ? C'mon people No , if not for yourself keep yourself safe for your families , this is madness taken to another level ! https://t.co/17BLtvMpfu — Prachi .. (@prachi_capricon) November 12, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference on Friday said the current increase in Covid-19 cases was due to the pollution crisis in the city. He said measures were being taken to curb the poor quality in the capital, and assured that the Covid-19 situation was set to get better within 7 to 10 days.

Along with a surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi-NCR has another problem on its hands, one that can aggravate the health crisis - the rapidly deteriorating air quality. Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category on Thursday with experts and government agencies saying it may enter the "severe" category on Diwali night.