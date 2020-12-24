Huge 'Fireball' Falls Out of the Sky and Crashes into Horizon in China, Watch Viral Video

A huge ball of fire was spotted falling from the sky and crashing into north-western China’s Yushu city on Wednesday. In a footage of the incident shared on YouTube, a giant fireball can be spotted flashing across the sky, lighting the dark sky over southern China.

In multiple footages captured by locals, a ball of fire, suspected as a meteor, lights up the sky and plummets into the county of Nanggian in north-western China’s Qinghai province. Locals have reported to have heard loud bangs and the incident is said to have occurred at 7 am on December 23.

According to a report by Daily Mail, it is not yet clear what the burning sphere is but the local media is suggesting that the unidentified object could be a bright meteor. It is also suggested by some experts that the object was a bolide, an extremely bright meteor. Chief writer of Chinese science website Guokr, Yu Jun while talking to media said that it looked like a bolide. It might also have dropped several meteorite fragments somewhere around the area.

Thankfully, no causalities have been reported.

As per NASA, as of December 19, more than 50,000 meteorites have been found on Earth. Meteorites often fly past the Earth but it is rare to see one fall on the surface.

Watch the stunning video here:

Many took to social media to share photos and videos of the unusual phenomenon. Dan Ba, a local who witness the incident while he was taking his kid to school, said that the bolide started as a small ball and after three minutes, it became big and bright.

A passenger travelling from Xi’an to Lhasa recorded the incident from the plane.

Journalist Mete Sohtaoglu also shared the video of the incident on Twitter.

A giant fireball has been spotted flashing across the sky and crashing into a county in southern #China.Footage taken by stunned locals shows an unidentified object exploding into a blazing sphere as it plunges at a fast speed towards the Earth.📹 pic.twitter.com/DmAQDhkZ7G— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) December 23, 2020

The 18-second long clip has been viewed more than 1000 times.

“This is a REALLY BIG one! Giant fireball seen over China,” wrote a Twitter user.

This is a REALLY BIG one!Giant fireball seen over China. Video below https://t.co/3mqe2ouzId pic.twitter.com/5DzhXsCDAG— Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) December 23, 2020

In a video, the giant fireball becomes bigger and brighter as it is approaching towards the ground and loud bangs can be heard. Another user pointed out how a similar incident took place in Alabama on the same day where a meteor shone bright in the sky. He took to Twitter to explain further.

Today two strange and sensational events took place in Qinghai China and in Marshall County Alabama USA. A Meteor makes a LANDFALL in qinghai while in Alabama a Meteor SHINES BRIGHT in the SKIES. We will be needing astrologers to help us MAKE SENSE out of the strange events. https://t.co/Csrpk8yuCR— jerryo98 (@jaydchilly) December 23, 2020

China’s Earthquake Networks Centre, in a tweet, confirmed that it had recorded the incident and also said that a suspected bolide landed near the border between Nangqian County and Yusu County at 7.25 am.