Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Huge Hairball Surgically Removed from Teenager’s Stomach By Ludhiana Doctors

A team of doctors at Ludhiana’s Mahavira Civil Hospital removed a huge hairball measuring 22 cm by 8 cm from a teenager’s stomach on Wednesday.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 20, 2019, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Huge Hairball Surgically Removed from Teenager’s Stomach By Ludhiana Doctors
A team of doctors at Ludhiana’s Mahavira Civil Hospital removed a huge hairball measuring 22 cm by 8 cm from a teenager’s stomach on Wednesday.
Loading...

A team of doctors at Ludhiana’s Mahavira Civil Hospital removed a huge hairball measuring 22 cm by 8 cm from a teenager’s stomach on Wednesday. A 19-year-old girl underwent surgery for the removal of the hairball.

News agency ANI reported that the teenage girl suffers from a rare psychiatric disorder, which causes her to eat her own hair.

A trichobezoar surgery had to be performed on the girl to remove the ball of hair. Dr Milan Verma, one of the surgeons, said the operation was a challenging one as the girl was underweight, malnourished and suffering from ulcers.

Besides the huge ball of hair, traces of chalk and mud were also found in the girl’s belly, Dr Verma said.

Times Now reported that another surgeon, Dr Varun Saggar, who was also part of the surgical team at Mahavira Civil Hospital, said the disorder is very rare and around 90 percent of cases occur in young women.

According to reports, the surgery was successful and the girl is now recovering.

However, this is not the only case in recent times where doctors recovered hair or solid objects from a patient’s belly.

Earlier this year, Times Now had reported that doctors at Donghua hospital in China were shocked to find a massive lump of hair, weighing 1.5 kilograms, inside an 8-year-old’s stomach. During the same time, doctors at a hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh removed 30 solid objects, including razor blades and screwdrivers, from a man’s stomach.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram