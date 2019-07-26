Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?

A family in Australia were taken aback to find a huge carpet python soaking in the sun at their home in Queensland.

They sought the help of a local service Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, who rescued the reptile and posted a mini challenge for their Facebook followers.

They wrote: “SPOT THE SNAKE! We haven’t played this game for a while so see how you all go. Extra points if you can tell me the species as well! I will post the answer later tonight or tomorrow morning.

This is pretty tough so I will give you a clue. What do snakes like to make the most of in the mornings? Stu.”

However, after most people were left scratching their heads and admitted that it was difficult to spot the python, the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shared a video of the reptile’s rescue to put an end to the suspense.

“…This is the video from the 'Spot the snake' post yesterday. Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and don’t seemed to bothered by humans. They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and won’t move even if people are around. Majority of other snakes will retreat to cover when they see someone nearby,” they wrote.