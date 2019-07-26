Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?

'SPOT THE SNAKE!'

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 9:30 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
Image credit: Facebook
Loading...

A family in Australia were taken aback to find a huge carpet python soaking in the sun at their home in Queensland.

They sought the help of a local service Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, who rescued the reptile and posted a mini challenge for their Facebook followers.

They wrote: “SPOT THE SNAKE! We haven’t played this game for a while so see how you all go. Extra points if you can tell me the species as well! I will post the answer later tonight or tomorrow morning.

This is pretty tough so I will give you a clue. What do snakes like to make the most of in the mornings? Stu.”

However, after most people were left scratching their heads and admitted that it was difficult to spot the python, the Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shared a video of the reptile’s rescue to put an end to the suspense.

“…This is the video from the 'Spot the snake' post yesterday. Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and don’t seemed to bothered by humans. They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and won’t move even if people are around. Majority of other snakes will retreat to cover when they see someone nearby,” they wrote.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram