Huge Waves Crashing Hawaii Wedding Reception Kicks off Climate Change Debate on Twitter

Getting your wedding crashed by a famous personality or celebrity is a moment worth cherishing. But, what if a giant wave does that?. This is what happened to a wedding in Hawaii, US, when violent sea waves hit a wedding reception venue, which was being held at the seaside. The unpredictable incident was captured in a video and went viral on the internet. In the clip, uploaded on Instagram, a number of guests were seen at the picturesque wedding venue enjoying the beach view. While the attendees made the most of the event, violent waves were seen forming in the background.

As the sea got wild, it caught the attention of some guests who started to gaze at it but still failed to predict what was coming their way. Just moments later, a giant wave rushed towards the venue with significant impact and ‘crashed’ the wedding. The seawater inundated the whole reception and left the guests, who donned tuxedos and dresses, completely drenched.

The wedding ceremony was held on July 16 at the Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona, which is located on the west coast of Big Island, Hawaii. The couple, Dillon and Riley Murphy, who tied the knot that day, feared that Tropical Storm Darby would spoil their big day, reported KHNO2.

Talking of the uninvited wave, Dillon was quoted as saying, “And we were kind of right at the moment where we were going to start moving a couple of things and, yeah, this big wall basically just showed up.” He added that not just the food and cake remained intact, but the guests too did not sustain any injuries and everyone was safe.

“And just the analogy of, you know, life and storms hit. And it’s just, it’s so important to come together and to have all of our family and our loved ones there and it just made it very special,” said Riley.

The video was further shared on microblogging site Twitter and managed to kick off climate change debate across the platform.

“If you don’t believe in sea level rise, this happened here in Hawaii yesterday. As pollution worsens, no one will be safe. Your wealth won’t save you,” the user tweeted.

If you don’t believe in sea level rise, this happened here in Hawaii yesterday. As pollution worsens, no one will be safe. Your wealth won’t save you. pic.twitter.com/zDrb2pcomy — Kaniela Ing (@KanielaIng) July 18, 2022

Meanwhile, even after the huge splash, Dillon said everyone had a blast while Riley added that the day became more memorable because of the wave.

