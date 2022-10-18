Hugo Boss Sells Desi 'Bathroom Chappals' For Rs 9,000, Twitter Says 'Rs 150 Enough'

In today’s episode of capitalism making regular items wildly inaccessible for regular people, luxury brand Hugo Boss has come under fire. The offender is a pair of blue slippers selling for Rs 8,990. No, that is, in fact, not the price of a hundred pair of slippers. It’s just the one. To top it off, Twitter users have opined that the flipflops look specifically like the chappals Desi households reserve for the bathroom. There’s nothing to tell the slippers apart from your regular Hawaii Chappals going by the screengrab that’s being circulated on Twitter, except for the brand emblazoning on the rather lacklustre blue surface.

Desis on Twitter have come to a consensus that they wouldn’t pay a rupee above Rs 150 for a pair of slippers that looks like that. One even declared, “Even if I become a millionaire, I won’t buy a chappal for this amount.” Paragon would probably charge Rs 100 for similar slippers.

It’s a bathroom slipper dude!!!! https://t.co/7ADKEHF7HY — Dhivya Marunthiah (@DhivCM) October 17, 2022

Bathroom chappals getting their day in the sun https://t.co/ERF8KpgFMc — . (@TandooriCutlet) October 17, 2022

what the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/mvOvNBmCme — Dew (@itmedew) October 16, 2022

150 bhi zyada hai — Dew (@itmedew) October 17, 2022

bc even 100rs ke paragon look better than this — Dew (@itmedew) October 16, 2022

Hana — BABY SHARK (@sharmixcreation) October 17, 2022

150 rupaiya dega — reginaphalange (@localaliennn) October 16, 2022

Such outrageously-priced items surface on Twitter every other day. Recently, for example, an ordinary pair of shorts priced at Rs 15,450 left everyone baffled. Not just this but there is a shirt with it which is worth Rs 11,450. The image has been shared on Twitter by a user called Arshad Wahid. “Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?” he wrote in the caption. What has stunned people is that there is nothing that particularly stands out about these clothes that isn’t available in inexpensive versions. The clothes are just like your average everyday wear.

The shorts have blue and green stripes on them with red outlining and the shirt has a checkered print on it. Also, it is accompanied by the same green checkered print shorts.

