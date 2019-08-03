'Hum Hindu' Founder Ajay Gautam Covered His Eyes After Seeing Muslim Anchor on TV

If you thought a man asking Zomato to change his delivery valet because he was "non-Hindu" was the most bigoted thing ever, think again.

While Zomato shut down the belligerent customer with 'Food Has No Religion,' the founder of a right-wing religious group called 'Hum Hindu' has gone on to literally shut his eyes to avoid seeing a Muslim anchor on Live TV.

Ajay Gautam, who is the founder of the group started in 2015, has his own website, which describes the objective of the group to be "against politics of Muslim appeasement" and have "the sole objective of complete Swaraj, absolute Hindu Rashtra."

Gautam was invited on television news channel News24, to discuss the Zomato incident, when he saw the anchor, Khalid, and straight up refused to see him. He literally put his hands over his eyes to refrain from seeing him.

Horrified at the incident, the editor-in-chief of News24, Anurradha Prasad, put out a statement saying that the news channel had refused to invite him further to their studio.

we at the newsroom of @news24tvchannel are in shock at the inappropriate & condemnable behaviour of Mr Ajay Gautam . Ethics of journalism do not allow to give platform to such devisive voices & gestures . @news24tvchannel has decided not to invite Mr Ajay Gautam to its studio . — Anurradha Prasad (@anurradhaprasad) August 1, 2019

The clip of this video started making the rounds on the Internet, where people started condemning the behavior Gautaum had displayed on live television.

Hindu leader Ajay Gautam was on a debate show & covered his eyes so he didn't have to see Khalid, a Muslim news presenter.This is NOT SATIRE!This is the state of national TV in #India in 2019. pic.twitter.com/lxqYzhxjMu — omer (@intellectroll) August 1, 2019

TV Panelist, a so-called representative of Hindus, refuses to even see the face of a Muslim broadcaster! This is New India. #StopLynchings https://t.co/52YFjM7UFB — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) August 1, 2019

Fringe bigots like Ajay Gautam dilute all the good work of the RW.Remember you're as strong as your weakest link! pic.twitter.com/SuZlTgyt4f — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) August 2, 2019

Not shocked at all by what Ajay Gautam did. I am just shocked that anyone cares at all to push back against naked bigotry. After all, TV debates have contributed to what we see unfolding in our society. https://t.co/U8GHSbkfhx — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) August 2, 2019

Even Hindu leaders such as Brijesh Kalappa condemned the move.

Hindu Leader?! I'm a Hindu and have never heard of this imbecile called Ajay Gautam. https://t.co/n0TaYwNmAY — Brijesh Kalappa (@brijeshkalappa) August 2, 2019

While Gautam may have blocked his eyes on TV, his website 'Hum Hindu' certainly helps you open yours to the brand of religious fervour the man is perpetuating.

Under the 'Running Programme' section of his website, a subtopic reads: 'Arming And Empowering Hindus,' which states how, "liberal thinking Hindus do not keep even a Lathi in their house," while, "in Muslims’ house all types of weapons are found whether kept to conduct the sacrifice at Eid or in the name of minority licenses of arms."

