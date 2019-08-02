Take the pledge to vote

'Hum Hindu' Founder Ajay Gautam Covered His Eyes After Seeing Muslim Anchor on TV

If you can't block your Islamophobia, just block your eyes instead.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
'Hum Hindu' Founder Ajay Gautam Covered His Eyes After Seeing Muslim Anchor on TV
Image Credits: News24/Twitter.
If you thought a man asking Zomato to change his delivery valet because he was "non-Hindu" was the most bigoted thing ever, think again.

While Zomato shut down the belligerent customer with 'Food Has No Religion,' the founder of a right-wing religious group called 'Hum Hindu' has gone on to literally shut his eyes to avoid seeing a Muslim anchor on Live TV.

Ajay Gautam, who is the founder of the group started in 2015, has his own website, which describes the objective of the group to be "against politics of Muslim appeasement" and have "the sole objective of complete Swaraj, absolute Hindu Rashtra."

Gautam was invited on television news channel News24, to discuss the Zomato incident, when he saw the anchor, Khalid, and straight up refused to see him. He literally put his hands over his eyes to refrain from seeing him.

Horrified at the incident, the editor-in-chief of News24, Anurradha Prasad, put out a statement saying that the news channel had refused to invite him further to their studio.

The clip of this video started making the rounds on the Internet, where people started condemning the behavior Gautaum had displayed on live television.

Even Hindu leaders such as Brijesh Kalappa condemned the move.

While Gautam may have blocked his eyes on TV, his website 'Hum Hindu' certainly helps you open yours to the brand of religious fervour the man is perpetuating.

Under the 'Running Programme' section of his website, a subtopic reads: 'Arming And Empowering Hindus,' which states how, "liberal thinking Hindus do not keep even a Lathi in their house," while, "in Muslims’ house all types of weapons are found whether kept to conduct the sacrifice at Eid or in the name of minority licenses of arms."

