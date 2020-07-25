Human Immune System May Not be Ready to Resist Attacks from Space Germs Yet

Humans and other mammals might not have a similar strong immune system against alien germs

If you think all your problems related to health end as soon as you leave the Earth, you might certainly be wrong. The immune system in mammals, including us humans, works by detecting and killing the germ cells which appear foreign to our body.

However, microorganisms find their existence well beyond the Earth as well, including planets like Mars and different moons of Jupiter and Saturn. If you think our body can react and fight with these germs just like they do it now, you might be probably wrong.

According to a recent study conducted by a team of researchers at the University of Dexter, some of these might be constituted on different amino acids than the ones found in the lifeforms on Earth.

The scientists studied how human immune cells react to the peptides, a combination of amino acids, which are rare to find on Earth. However, these peptides made of two amino acids are commonly found on meteorites.

It was found that human immune system’s efficiency becomes quite less when it comes to reacting to these ‘alien’ peptides, as compared to the ones found on our planet.

This, in turn, suggested that the foreign or space germs can be harmful to the human as they will create an issue during the space missions, or if they are brought back to Earth for further study.

Professor Neil Gow, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Exeter, said, “The world is now only too aware of the immune challenge posed by the emergence of brand-new pathogens.”