Human Mom Pranking Her German Shepherds With a Dog Mask is All You Need to See Today

We have often seen dogs getting baffled looking at their own reflection in the mirror. A woman from Ottawa, Ontario decided to stump her two pet dogs when she disguised as a German Shepherd.

The prankster mom Karen appeared with the dog guise to surprise her two four-legged pets of their own breed and what happens next is comic relief to viewers.

In the midst of her harmless prank, the ‘dog mom’ tried barking and scaring them. The ‘impawstor’ situation exhausted the doggos as they continued with their nonstop barking and began chomping on a piece of stick. She sits down on the floor and the two get busy investigating the matter and attack her by licking and smelling her.

Now, the canines were evidently startled by their owner’s change in appearance as they were identifying with her smell and touch at the same time.

The clip titled, "Pranking my dogs with a German Shepherd mask", is a hit with social media users, driving away their mid-week blues.

The 'bamboozled' reactions of her two German Shepherds, Jade and Jasper are being widely shared on social media especially on Facebook. Since being shared, the video has garnered over one lakh views and more than 9k reactions. They loved involving two unsuspecting furry animals’ reactions and had a lot to say about their perspective.