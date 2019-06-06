Human Mouth-Shaped Purse Has Left Netizens Freaked Out
Soon after the video was posted, netizens started commenting that the viral clip has left many unsettled and uncomfortable due to the uncanny resemblance of the purse to a human mouth.
The newest sensation on social media seems to be a creepy looking coin purse that strangely resembles a lifelike human mouth. Talk about putting your money where the mouth is!
A video of the purse shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name @44doooo and is a Japanese DJ, shows a purse that resembles the lower half of a man's face, complete with crooked teeth, pink gums, tongue and even a bit of beard!
The video shows Doooo revealing that one can store coins in the purse by opening up the mouth and popping them in.
人肉小銭入れ作りました pic.twitter.com/k6SIDETWD5— doooo (@44doooo) June 1, 2019
Since being shared, the video has already been viewed 13.8 million times and has garnered 105,184 retweets and over two lakh likes.
One user wrote, "I'm sure everyone would've been perfectly fine with not knowing of its existence," while another posted, "How many souls will this cost me??"
Here's how the internet reacted:
According to a website, the maker revealed to them that the purse took him two months to make. However, on being asked what material he used, he said t is a 'secret' and it is not for sale, being the only one of its kind in the world.
