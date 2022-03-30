'Human Segway': Anand Mahindra on Cyclist's Balancing Act with Bundle on Head

To unearth incredible talents, one doesn’t need to organize talent hunts or go around looking for exceptional skills at training centres. Sometimes, one can casually stumble upon something that leaves everyone in awe. An amazing video has gone viral on the internet which shows a man skillfully balancing a bundle of clothes on his head while he cycles hands-free. The video was originally posted on Twitter by a user named Prafull and it later even caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra. Sharing Prafull’s post on his Twitter page, Mahindra wrote: “This, man is a human Segway, with a built-in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance.” Mahindra also expressed that there are many talented people like the man in the video who don't get spotted or recognized. He said that one could be a talented gymnast or a sportsperson who needs training but unfortunately doesn’t get spotted.

This man is a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained… pic.twitter.com/8p1mrQ6ubG— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2022

In the clip, which seems to be recorded from a car, a person can be seen cycling in a rural area. However, what is worth noticing is that he is holding a sizeable bundle of clothes on his head and riding the bicycle without holding the handlebars.

The stunt, which might seem impossible for many, is effortlessly pulled off by the man. He not only balances the cycle without holding the handle but also makes turns with ease. Notably, the man is also not bothered by anyone as he continues to cycle while the car tails him capturing his exceptional talent.

Along with Mahindra, the man startled millions of users on Twitter. The post amassed 1.3 million views while it was liked nearly 80,000 times.

Users in the comment section could not stop themselves from praising the man for his ability while some highlighted how hidden gems like him go unnoticed. “We have to explore villages to find the hidden gems,” one user wrote.

We Have to Explore Village's to Find The Hidden Gems♥️♥️🙏🙏— Vini @ Mars (@VinayRathee19) March 29, 2022

Another user went on to explain the science behind the act and shared how a cycle can be made more stable.

Although the gyroscopic effect can enhance other parts of the dynamic balance. A bicycle can be made more stable (easier to ride with no hands) or "quicker" to turn by altering the head angle, trail (offset of axle relative to a straight line through the fork to the ground)1/2— Vaibhav kaushik (@vaikaushik25) March 29, 2022

One user asked: “Why he did not place the bundle on the carrier of his bicycle?”

I wonder why he did not place the bundle on the carrier of his bicycle?— Sudip Talukdar (@sudipsinnerfire) March 29, 2022

Can you pull off such a balancing act?

