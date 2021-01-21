Human Settlements in Space by 2036? Finnish Scientist Makes Blueprint for Floating 'City'

Remember the Cartoon Network show The Jetsons? The animated TV program, which aired from 1992 to 2004, revolved around the Jetsons family who lived in a space city called the Orbit City and travelled in spaceships. A recent research has now claimed that something similar might be possible for humans by 2036. Finnish space physicist Pekka Janhunen says that human beings will start living in a space megacity in the next 15 years.

As per the scientist, the city will be 325 million miles away from Earth in the dwarf planet called Ceres. Laying out a blueprint for floating mega-satellites, Pekka said that his motivation is to have a settlement that has artificial gravity and allows growth beyond the living area of the Earth, reported The New York Post.

The research says that the cylindrical spacecrafts will be floating in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

According to Dr Pekka, who works at the Finnish Meteorological Institute in Helsinki, because of having a nitrogen-rich environment, Ceres is a favourable planet for a human settlement. Earth-like environmental conditions will be easy to create in Ceres as compared to Mars, which has a carbon dioxide rich environment.

So far, most researchers have tried to find life on Mars and the Moon. Most of the research has focussed on the settlement on these two because of their proximity to Earth.

The blueprint includes thousands of disk-shaped space objects which will have the capacity of inhabiting 50,000 people each. These objects will be linked to each other and according to the research, they will have an artificial gravity that will keep them afloat in the atmosphere.

Pekka said that residents of the settlement can store their things 600 miles below the settlement. With the help of space elevators, the materials can be picked from Ceres.

However, in space, there is a threat of rogue asteroids or space radiation hitting the settlements. But Dr Pekka has an answer for that as well. He said that giant cylindrical mirrors can be placed around the colony in order to protect it from getting hit by any radiation.

Although the research proposes many plans, Dr Pekka admits there are several hurdles in the way the first being flying people to the planet of Ceres. Another problem is the massive energy required to lift the materials from Ceres to the colony.