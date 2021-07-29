‘Humanity Alive’: Scooter Rider Halts Traffic to Help Old Man Cross Busy Street

Sometimes, a single social media post on the internet can light up your day. One such heart-warming throwback video has resurfaced leaving people feeling good about humanity. The old clip shows a scooty rider helping out an elderly man cross a busy street. When the rider saw the old man finding it difficult to walk amid the speedy vehicles, he halted his scooty in front of the traffic allowing him to cross the road. The video was shared by a person named Sander from the Netherlands who uses the Twitter account to reveal ‘positive sides.’ It was captioned as “One person can make a difference.”

One person can make a difference.. pic.twitter.com/y5GpeHVV4R— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 27, 2021

The 19-second-long clip garnered more than 72,000 views and over 5000 likes. An internet user dropped an emotional comment reading, “Being a senior myself, but more importantly a human being, that brought a tear to my eye.”

Another person who loved the compassionate gesture shown by the scooty rider wrote, “Humanity is still alive. God help the person who help others.” More such comments left Twitter users cheering for the young man.

Being a senior myself, but more importantly a human being, that brought a tear to my eye.— Clyde Olsen (@Colsen54) July 28, 2021

Humanity is still alive. God help the person who help others.— Shailendra k.shukla (@Shailendrakshu1) July 28, 2021

Through our willingness to help others we can learn to be happy rather than depressed.— MitulPoddar (@MitulPoddar) July 28, 2021

Gutsy biker, he cut so close he could’ve been hit 😰— tInYrAgE (@IleanedO) July 27, 2021

When you realize you can't put a price on kindess.— Deaf not Dumb (@aulddawg75) July 27, 2021

In another recent viral video, a paddling of ducks was seen crossing the road amidst heavy traffic. The adorable sight was captured by a New York resident. The clip showed a mother duck leading her eight ducklings to a bagel store. The scene was from Brooklyn’s 5th Avenue. Many people helped stop traffic to get the duck family safely across the street.

A real-life “Make Way For Ducklings” scene just unfolded in Brooklyn with this mama duck and her babies trying to cross 5th Ave. Multiple people helped stop traffic to get them safely across the street. But it gets better… pic.twitter.com/cBK33pVdYF— Doug Gordon (@BrooklynSpoke) June 14, 2021

Indeed, such gestures serve as an inspiration to follow the route of kindness even in this global testing time.

