'Humanity at its Best': Coimbatore Woman Earns Praise for Giving Away Free Biryanis amid Covid-19

Living true to Genevan philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau’s words – “What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness”, a roadside biryani seller in Coimbatore is asking people to take food for free if they are hungry.

Amidst the restrictions imposed by the government to check the spread of COVID-19, the gesture of helping people by providing free food is winning the internet. The woman is feeding the needy people by offering biryani for free.

Radio jockey-actor RJ Balaji has shared two pictures on Twitter and hailed the humane gesture being shown by the owner of a stall in Puliakulam in Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu.

What a great gesture by this small roadside biryani shop in Puliakulam, Coimbatore.! Humanity at its best !!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VZYWgRzwaN— RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) April 15, 2021

The first image shows a stall at a roadside with owner, a woman. The second image is a close up of a board which has been kept in front of the stall, with a few words written on them in Tamil language. The words written on the board translates to,“Are you hungry, take it…. with love.”

Netizens showered their praise and love for the stall showing kindness and humanity. The tweet posted by Balaji has garnered more than 24,000 likes and counting. It has also gathered appreciative comments from Twitterati.

Spread love and humanity ❤️ to all a small step from our side will leads a massive change…😌— Praveen Kumar Ramesh (@Praveen08683881) April 15, 2021

I keep my ideals, because in spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart. - Anne Frank— AnnaLakshmi (@Annalakshmi369) April 16, 2021

Great example to others who can help each other struggles in there life.— Naresh Kumar (@nareshsowmya123) April 15, 2021

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 8,449 new Covid-19 cases, pushing thetotal caseload to 9,71,384. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 13,032 with 33 more fatalities, the state health department said. According to a bulletin of the health department, recoveries mounted to 8,96,759 with 4,920 patients being discharged on Friday. There are 61,593 active cases in the state.

On the lines of various state governments, Tamil Nadu government is thinking to impose night curfew to check the spread of Covid-19 cases. In another move to control Covid-19 cases surge, a total of 12 byroads on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border have been closed by erecting barricades late on Friday night by Tamil Nadu police.

However, the national highway at Kaliyakkavilai is open and people moving to both states are being inspected.

