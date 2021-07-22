Humanity First: Kerala Family Serves Biryani to Orphanage to Celebrate Bakrid

The world celebrated Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid on Wednesday. Muslim communities across the world celebrated the day with great enthusiasm, but mostly at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. While celebrating Eid al-Adha could mean different to different families, Abdul Kareem Sait and his family decided to observe the holiday by serving biryani to an orphanage that is home to 70 kids in Kerala’s Panayappilly.

Kareem belongs to the Kutchi Memon community in Mattancherry and runs a restaurant named ‘Kareem Sait’s Biryani’ along with his family. According to Kareem’s son Zameel Sait, they have been helping the needy ever since they started making biryani. He told New Indian Express: “It is not just during Eid, we serve our food to the deprived on many occasions, including the special day in our house. We served this orphanage in the previous years also. The kids wait for our arrival every year."

Kareem is known to have been preparing traditional Kochi style biryani for the past 20 years through his catering service called ‘Tasty Caterers’. They opened their first outlet in Thevara last year, which is currently run by Zameel. Zameel’s father, his mother, and his wife have the responsibility of making the biryani.

Zameel says that not many restaurants in Ernakulam serve authentic Kochi-style Biryani, which has long grains mixed with minimal spices.

Such instances of people going out of their ways to help people in need have surfaced quite a few times ever since the pandemic. Hyderabad’s hunger activist Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi, was awarded the top UK award recently for feeding thousands of people every day as part of his food drive ‘Hunger Has No Religion.’

Maqsusi was conferred with the Commonwealth Points of Light award for his drive that helps to feed 1,500 people on a daily basis. According to Maqsusi, he was most happy about seeing the Indian tricolour being featured next to ‘Hunger Has No Religion’ on the Points of Light website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here