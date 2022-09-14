'Humanity is Alive': Swiggy Delivery Agent Helps Worried Parents Contact Their Son

Delivery executives, lately, have been bagging headlines for their dedication as well as out-of-the-way efforts. In the recent incident, a delivery agent became an epitome of humanity as he helped an elderly couple ‘get in touch with their dear son’ in Secunderabad. A Twitter user Saikiran Kannan, in a thread, narrated the incident which is now going viral on the internet. Going by the series of tweets, an elderly couple, also a distant relative of Saikiran, had approached his mother for help when they were unable to contact their son for a couple of days.

He wrote, “Last night, a distant relative of my mother (an old couple) notified her of not being able to reach their son (Let us call him Mr X) who lives alone in Secunderabad. Mr X was not answering his phone for the past few days. The old couple shared his house address.”

“Given that it was really late on a Sunday night”, Kannan said that his mother ordered some biscuits and juice items to be delivered at Mr X’s place. The idea was to check on the child and ensure he was safe and sound. A police complaint was obviously their next option.

The delivery agent went to the area only to discover that the address given was wrong. Despite his search, he wasn’t able to locate the house after which Kannan’s mother asked the delivery man to keep the items for himself and thanked him for his efforts.

In a follow-up tweet, Kaanan shared how his mother asked the old couple to share the contacts of some close friends of Mr X to get more information about the place he stays in. And fortunately, she got the exact location of the child on Google maps.

Kannan’s mother, who had saved the contact details of the delivery man, called him again to check if he could visit the new location. The agent was kind enough to say that he would do it upon completion of his current delivery. After 30 minutes, the delivery man called Kannan’s mother saying that he was standing outside Mr X’s flat.

Once the door opened, he handed over the phone to Mr X and it turns out that he had met with an accident a few days ago, following which he was under heavy medication. The son didn’t want his parents to get worried, hence, was avoiding their calls, Kannan explained in a series of tweets.

The Swiggy delivery agent, who has been identified as Srinath Srikanth, handed over the goods that Kannan’s mother had ordered for Mr X. Moved by the delivery guy’s gesture and efforts, his mother transferred some amount to the executive’s GPay account. “Humanity is well and truly alive in our society,” Kannan added.

The food delivery platform was quick to react. They lauded the determination and quick thinking of Kannan’s mother as well as “the sense of community responsibility displayed” by their delivery partner.

Such incidents definitely restore our faith in humanity.

