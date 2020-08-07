'Humanity Still Exists': Man Rescues Kitten Stuck in Mumbai Rain, Takes it Home With Him

After hours of getting battered by heavy rainfall, Mumbai witnessed a heart-warming incident this week when a local motorist saved the life of a kitten that was lost in rain-clogged Wadala. The man, who is being hailed as a good samaritan, saw the tiny feline suffering, picked it up, and decided to take it home with him.

In an video shared by news agency ANI on their Twitter page, the kitten is seen perched on the motorcycle. When the spots the cat, he starts the bike and takes the feline with him. The man is receiving a lot of love from netizens for saving the little kitty several users have thanked the man for saving the kitten.

“A local in Wadala area of #Mumbai carries a kitten on his motorcycle after rescuing it, amid heavy rainfall in the city. He says, “I am taking the kitten home,” ANI tweeted:

Take a look at the video:

This video from Mumbai has won the netizens’ hearts as well. They are saluting the man for going out of his way to give the feline a safe place to be in.

Mumbai is still reeling with the aftermath of the rainfall. An orange alert has been issued in many districts in Maharashtra such as Satara, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur.