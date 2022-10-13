Humanoid Robot Ai-Da Addresses UK Parliament For the First Time, Reboots After Technical Glitch

The British parliament witnessed unusual scenes this week after a humanoid robot, Ai-Da, made an appearance at the House of Commons. Created by the University of Oxford’s Aidan Meller, the robot appeared before the United Kingdom’s Communications and Digital Committee as part of its enquiry about the future of creative industries in the country. The robot answered questions about the potential threats to creativity by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology. Dressed in an orange blouse and denim dungaree, Ai-Da stated that it is not alive, but can create and develop art, reported The Independent.

The members of the committee asked several questions about the robot about its ability and functioning. During this, the members questioned Ai-Da about how she is able to create paintings and sculptures.

Spoke to Ai-Da, the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid artist robot today. ‘She’ made history by addressing a committee at the House of Lords, giving evidence during an inquiry into tech and creativity. #ArtificialIntelligence @aidarobot pic.twitter.com/QAG9p8IsCk — Nishan Sampreeth Chilkuri (@nishanchilkuri) October 11, 2022

“I produce my paintings by cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithm, and my robotic arm … for my poetry, using neural networks, this includes analysing a large corpus of text … and using the structures and contents to generate new poems. How this differs from humans is consciousness; I do not have subjective experiences despite being able to talk about them.” the humanoid robot said in reply to a question.

The robot continued till a technical glitch forced the robot to reboot. The glitch arose mid-address and rendered her cross-eyed.

When questioned about her abilities, Ai-Da revealed that the cameras placed in her eyes and her robot arms work in unison using AI algorithms enabling her to paint. Meanwhile, for creating poems it is her neural network that analyses a large portion of texts to identify common content and structures.

While the robot is providing evidence for the enquiry, it doesn’t occupy the status of a witness like humans.

Developed back in 2019, the humanoid robot is named after the British mathematician Ada Lovelace. Some of her specialities include a camera placed in her eyes and a robotic arm with which she can paint on canvas. In addition to this, Ai-Da can also create poetry with the help of AI algorithms. Notably, Ai-da is the world’s first ultra-realistic AI humanoid robot artist.

The humanoid robot made her first public appearance back in 2019 at a solo painting exhibition, and ever since she has been upgraded to developing sculptures and poems as well. It gained recognition for painting the portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

