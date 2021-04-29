Humans Consume 73% More Natural Resources than the Earth Produces in a Year: Study

Researchers from the US and Sri Lanka have found that humans are using 73 percent more resources than the Earth produces in a year. They found that the problem is primarily driven by rich countries who are gobbling up resources and forcing the world’s poorer majority of people to “ecological poverty”. The study, published in Nature Sustainability, said the mismatch in human consumption and Earth’s capacity to regenerate resources is accelerating environmental deterioration, ocean acidification and groundwater depletion.

The researchers said that this trend of wealthy countries exploiting resources to sustain their lifestyles is eliminating poorer countries’ chances for eradicating poverty. They said in the study that low-income countries collectively require 96% of the planet’s bio-capacity to sustain, but the higher-income countries which accommodate only 14% of the world population are using a massive 52% of the planet’s bio-capacity.

“Overuse is by definition a time-limited condition — it cannot go on forever,” the researchers said. They added that the world was using 119% of the Earth's annual bio-capacity in 1980 but it increased to 173 percent by the year 2017, which is 73% more than what was regenerated that year.

Citing an example, it said if trees at a forest that grew over 50 years are cut at an annual rate of 2 percent then the forest would be left with no mature tree in 25 years. Similarly, overfishing has led to the collapse of the fisheries sector and sustained groundwater pumping or its wastage could lead to groundwater and freshwater lakes diminishing within decades. They said it is already visible in many places from Lake Chad to Lake Aral, the Ogallala Aquifer and the California Central Valley.

The researchers concluded that the increasing population and higher demand will make it more difficult for individual countries, particularly those with low incomes, to afford sufficient resources to maintain a balance and also push them into financial debt because of their need to procure resources from elsewhere.

The researchers outlined a few suggestions to maintain equilibrium between resource availability and demand overlap by tweaking development strategies.

1. Focus on conservation, restoration and regenerative use to allow the planet to regenerate.

2. Design and manage compact and integrated cities with efficient buildings to reduce transport needs.

3. Phase out fossil fuels and replace them with renewables.

4. Improve food production and distribution. Shift consumption habits by deemphasizing animal-based products. Food demand alone occupies nearly 50% of Earth’s biocapacity.

5. Encourage smaller families. The number of people sharing the planet determines how much bio-capacity is available per person.

According to a DailyMail report, humans used all the biological resources that the Earth regenerated in 2020 on August 22 that year, four months before they should have. This day was called the Earth Overshoot Day. It changes every year, depending on how much of Earth's natural resources humanity is using.

