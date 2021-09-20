Humans Started Making, Wearing Clothes 1,20,000 Years Ago, Shows New Study

Who isn’t curious about knowing how life was before the technological advancements of the 19th and 20th centuries? Humans are curious by nature. and we want to know who our forefathers were and how they lived, the food they ate or the clothes they wore. And a team of researchers appears to have found answers to some of those questions and that too in a Moroccan cave.

According to Indiatimes, which carried the story from research published in the I Science magazine, the recent discovery makes scientists believe that Homo sapiens (the scientific name for humans) started wearing clothes about 1,20,000 years ago. The tool discovered in the cave is at least 90,000-1,20,000 years old, according to research.

As per Dr Emily Hallett from the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Germany, the tools found in the cave were made of bone and were most possibly used to make clothes. The place in question here is the Contrebandiers Cave on the Atlantic Coast of Morocco. According to reports, this expedition was part of a process that was undertaken in a long series of diggings spanning several decades. The remains of early humans have been discovered in previous digs.

Emily Yuko Hallett, who is a postdoctoral scientist in the research group, says that she did not expect to make such a discovery while working to find human remains in the cave. The tools were discovered as the team was searching for animal bones. The team has found 62 bone tools, which were polished and smoothed. Remains of wild animals such as foxes, wolves and wild cats have also been found on them.

