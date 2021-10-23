'Humara Scooter': Assam Mechanic Designs Family-Friendly Bike

You’ve heard of modifications to include more space inside automobiles, but have you heard of extending a single design to make it more family-friendly? An Assam mechanic, Atul Das has come up with a scooter that in all respect embodies a true “Family Scooter." 42-year-old Atul Das who runs a workshop in Dhing Chariali in the Nagaon district in Assam created the scooter which can accommodate four people. Atul told News18 that he had started work three years back and collected parts from different garages and scrapyards. The scooter he has created has three scooters in it, a Bajaj Classic, Vespa NV Special and Bajaj Legend. The scooter has four seats and comfortably allows the privilege of four pillions. It is cushioned by front and rear shocks and provides a decent mileage, Das shared with News18.

Atul had to shell out thirty thousand rupees to construct the scooter for the personal project. ‘I wanted to do it first for myself, and then if I feel like I could make it myself, only then can I make it for others." Now that he’s managed to create the scooter, he told News18 “I am prepared to make more such scooters if people want to buy them. People have been appreciating it and for me, that’s enough as a reward.”

Atul also clarified that his scooter was not related to any comments by any politicians, even if the timing of the two may have co-incided. Assam’s state BJP President had recently said that the fuel price rise was unavoidable owing to the sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international market. During an event on October 18, he advised people to avoid using luxury cars to save fuel and use two-wheelers to commute.“I suggest tripling on two-wheelers when petrol sells at 200 a litre. When that happens, we can take the Government’s permission to allow three people on one motorcycle or even manufacture two-wheeler with three seats,” Mr. Kalita said.

“It’s purely coincidence that my scooter got ready at a time when petrol prices crossed the 100 mark and have emerged as a political issue across the country," Atul clarified.

