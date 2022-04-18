'Humbling': IAS Officer Shares Video of Family Working in Sync to Set up Fruit Shop

A video has gone viral on the internet and it will only inspire you to support small vendors and enterprises. By purchasing from small outlets, family-run businesses, or roadside shops, you are not just supporting a dream but along the way – you are also making a difference in their lives. IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a video that featured members of a family setting up their watermelon shop late at night. In the clip, a group of three adults is seen efficiently passing large watermelons from a truck to their roadside shop. They were also accompanied by two children who can also be seen working in almost synchronized steps.

Watch the clip here:

Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season.Always humbling to see small vendors & bussinesses working hard to earn their livelihood.Never bargain with them to save few bucks, give them their due #SupportSmallBusinesses pic.twitter.com/k2uHOvvmcE— Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 16, 2022

Tweeting the video, Sahu wrote, “Saw this whole family working in sync late last night setting up their watermelon shop of the season.” The IAS officer mentioned that it is always “humbling to see small vendors and businesses working hard to earn their livelihood.” She further urged people to not bargain with small vendors to save a few bucks, instead, one should give them their due.

The video has amassed over 40,000 views, thousands of likes, and tons of comments.

Netizens also shared how bargaining with local vendors or small businesses is unethical.

“Very rightly pointed, never bargain for few buck,” a user tweeted, while another suggested the IAF Officer “make proper supply chains as per quality of watermelon” to help small-scale businesses.

Appreciate the family. Looks like a platform / road side shop. Why? Platform and road side are not for such occupancy. As responsible officers do provide them their right space to do their business. Do not encourage such occupancy of road side / platforms.— RVK (@java1623) April 16, 2022

Very rightly pointed never bargain for few buckHope as a administrator, u at your own level pls do get it checked how many times in month these hard working ppl have to give tips ….no need to tell to whom God bless these hard working ppl — ALS🇮🇳🇫🇯 (@Atullal71) April 16, 2022

You should make proper supply chains as per your administration as per quality of watermelon. this initiative will help These types of peoples .— Mk (@mksawan07) April 16, 2022

“True.. always give what they ask if they are farmers but always bargain if he is a middleman and not a farmer,” a third opined.

True.. always give what they ask if they are farmers but always bargain if he is a middleman and not a farmer— John Ranjith (@JohnRanjith) April 16, 2022

Hard work never fails. The more you sweat in a practice, the less you bleed in a battle. Give it your all.— Vinston Raja R (@Congress1947) April 16, 2022

“The product to be sold is perishable, seasonal and above all, the shops are housed in temporary shelters. We have to support them by not wasting time on bargaining,” another wrote.

It's because of the product to be sold is perishable, seasonal and above all, the shops are housed in temporary shelters. We have to support them by not wasting time on bargaining.— Samikkannu M (@SamikkannuM2) April 16, 2022

These small family businesses needs our support and once they established I am sure they will pay back to us by giving best quality products coz for them it is human connect through which they sale. This is the Era of innovation and entrepreneurship.— Yash Dadhwadia (@Yashdadhwadia) April 16, 2022

Mam please stop the bribe collection from these local vendors by the local rowdies— Venkisangi (@venkisanki) April 16, 2022

What do you think about the video?

