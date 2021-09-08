Humpback Whales Change Their Songs Based on Geographical Environment: Study

Songs are one of the most significant elements of human culture. Since time immemorial, humans have indulged in singing songs and humming tunes, which has been projected years later into a world that just cannot live without music. Songs can sometimes change like the weather or be more static like a climate, but one song does succeed another on the popularity index, without fail. Turns out, this phenomenon is not just confined to humans. Humpback whales, too, sing songs and change the preference of their favourite tunes.

A study titled, ‘Global Cultural Evolutionary Model of Humpback Whale Song,’ by Royal Holloway, University of London, in collaboration with the University of St. Andrews, has found that while humpback whales are suckers for songs, the preferences change, based on their geographical environment. Researchers found evidence that whales from the Southern Pacific switch their songs more rapidly, whereas the songs of humpback whales from the Northern Hemisphere undergo a more gradual change over time.

The study observed that Southern Hemisphere humpback whales’ interaction with neighbouring communities happens rarely. However, a novel and exciting tune heard from the neighbouring population can be quickly grasped by these massive sea creatures. In comparison, the oceans in the Northern Hemisphere are more crowded, and contain several small populations in smaller areas, leading to frequent interactions. As a result, the tendency and probability of whales to adapt to a new song are curbed.

“Humpback whales are among the most fascinating creatures and aptest examples of cultural trait transmission in non-human animals. The study has given deep insights that will help us better understand the complexity and depth of various cultures in the animal kingdom,” said Lies Zandberg, Department of Psychology, Royal Holloway.

Zandberg also added that due to the sheer massiveness of these sea creatures, it is extremely difficult to experimentally study the paradigm of song learning and cultural shifts in humpback whales.

Despite their size, humpback whales are the gentlest animals in the world. They are highly aware and considerate of their surroundings.

