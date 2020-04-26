BUZZ

Humpback Whales on Mumbai Coast? Twitterati Share Video of Majestic Creature

Earlier, dolphins were spotted diving in the sea in Mumbai.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
Mother nature is healing, animals are reclaiming their territories, air pollution has come down considerably. The few silver linings of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus have been heart-warming.

In a latest video, humpback whales can be seen swimming near a shore in Mumbai. Even though it is not confirmed if the video is from Mumbai, the Twitterati are elated to see the majestic water species. Earlier, dolphins were spotted diving in the sea in Mumbai.

As entire countries are under a lockdown with strict restrictions on movement of the humans, reports have been coming of animals walking down the roads and being spotted in places where they weren’t seen in years. Be it the nilgaai in Noida, civet in Kerala or deers in Nara Japan, animals are walking the streets like a boss.

In fact the lockdown gave two pandas a privacy to mate after 10 years. Two giant pandas at a Hong Kong zoo who have been trying to mate unsuccessfully for the last ten years, finally got around to the act earlier this month.

