'Humsafar': Desi Man Innocently Puts Garland on Wife Instead of New Two-wheeler

Not everyone can afford a vehicle and when you purchase a new one, it is a must for most Indians to welcome it with garlands and a small pooja. A recent video which is going viral shows a similar situation. However, the netizens were left in splits when the man put a garland on his wife instead of the vehicle. Uploaded on Twitter by journalist Brajesh Rajpur, the video shows the couple at a showroom with their newly purchases two vehicle. One employee gives the man a garland and instead of putting it on the vehicle, the man ends up putting it on his life.

This is when everyone broke into laughter, including the couple. The wife cannot seem to stop laughing. “Har Safar Ka Humsafar,” read the caption of the video.

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather over 261K views. The video has garnered as many as 173 likes.

In another incident, a husband, who was well aware of his wife’s affair, caught her red-handed roaming with another man on the Agra streets. The husband and wife had been married for 10 years and even share a daughter. They have been fighting for the last couple of days ever since the man learned about his wife’s affair with a businessman. After a verbal spat with her husband, the wife left the house without informing him or their daughter. The worried father-daughter duo headed outside to search for her only to spot her with another man on a scooty at Kailash Mandir Road, as reported by Times Now.

A man, who was wearing a black shirt and beige pants, was driving the two-wheeler. While the lady was seated behind him, dressed in a white printed salwar kurta. She had used the dupatta as well as the sunglasses to cover her face. When the husband spotted her wife with the other man, she got furious.

