Hunched Back, Weight Gain: What Humans Could Look Like if Lockdown Habits Continue

As per a prediction by Lloyds Pharmacy doctors, unhealthy work from home practices will have terrifying results on the human body in the next five years. According to them, the skin of an average person will be sallow due to a lack of sunlight. Poor posture will lead to a hunch and deficiency of exercise will lead to weight gain. It is being said that this will be the effect of bad habits adopted by people during the pandemic.

They have released a visual showing how a person would look in five years as a result of this. The visual has a woman with sallow skin, poor posture, increased weight, less hair, weak eyesight and ground down teeth. This creation was a response to research that showed the harmful impact ‘lockdown lifestyle changes’ had on health. According to the doctors, it is not bad to work from home, it’s just that people need to take short breaks to do some activity and should not sit on sofa or bed while working.

Pandemic has led to a big change in human behaviour. Work from home, more screen time, not wanting to work out all these things can stay with us for longer than we would like. People need to understand the consequences these changes can have on mental and physical health. The doctors are asking people to make small changes in their daily routine in order to improve their lifestyle. Lockdown has had a lot of negative impacts on the humans like –

Weight gain

Bad posture

Disturbed sleep due to reduced physical activity and stress

Lack of vitamin D due to less time outside homes

Stress and anxiety could be due to job issues, regularly following news (which is very stressful these days), concerns about

health and lockdown restrictions

Issues in sexual performances due to stress

All these things need to be taken care of. To avoid becoming what the visual shows, people need to start exercising, getting their eyes checked, sit properly, reduce screen time, go out in sun and sleep well.

