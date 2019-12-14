Hundreds of Birds Found Dead on a Road in Wales, And No One Knows What Killed Them

Hundreds of birds were found dead on a north Wales road. As per the North Wales Police, 225 starlings were discovered with blood on their bodies in a lane on Anglesey.

As per a report published in BBC, the birds are to be tested to ascertain the cause of their death. The Animal and Plant Health Agency have collected the bodies of the birds for testing and examining whether they could have been poisoned, added the report.

The police also said that they are currently investigating this ‘very strange’ discovery and have also appealed to the public for information, in case they have any. PC Dewi Evans was quoted by BBC saying, “We don't know how it has happened."

According to North Wales Live, the dead birds were spotted by Hannah Stevens while she was returning home. She told North Wales Live, that she had spotted a huge flock of birds flying overhead before they landed on the road to apparently eat something. After an hour, the birds were dead.

Her partner Dafydd Edward, as reported by BBC, said that it was as if "they had dropped down dead from the sky".

Edward also took to Facebook to share the incident. He shared it on a group on Facebook namely ‘North Wales Bird and Wildlife Sightings.’ He shared some pictures of the incident and captioned it as, “Little update sky news running a story. 225 counted on road with a further 100plus in the verge and hedges. Will get test results info once available. I witnessed at least 6 starling splattered in the road with a load of corn in its crop so my theory is could it be poisoned? who knows.”

The post till now has been shared 100 times on the platform.

Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has said that the incident is very concerning for them and they are awaiting the results of the test as speculating the cause of their death would be inappropriate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.