Hundreds of Toxic Puffer Fish Deadlier Than Cyanide Wash up on South African Beach

Beachgoers have been warned to exercise alertness after hundreds of poisonous pufferfish washed on a beach in South Africa. The South African government identified the creatures as ‘evil-eyed’ pufferfish that are reportedly each armed with a poison deadlier than cyanide and warned locals to steer clear.

According to The Sun report, scientist Tess Gridley encountered the mass discovery at Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town, South Africa while walking with her family. Dr. Gridley thinks that these creatures had beached on the sands. The scientist who stays just a couple of hundred meters from the beach said she only looked in a small area when she was out on a family walk. Her kids and dog tagged along the walk when she made the startling discovery. “But if you did count it would have exceeded hundreds,” she further added. She shared the 35-second video, which made it to Twitter. The video clip shows the washed-up toxic fish all over the area.

According to Terry Corr, head of education at the AfriOceans Conservation Alliance, a local NGO, warned that the fish can be highly toxic and fatal to both humans and dogs. The report also cited a dog’s death as a result of the mass stranding.

Meanwhile, the country’s Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, in a statement said that the species carried a killer neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin. Its poison is more lethal than cyanide and it causes death by paralysing the diaphragm which leads to respiratory failure soon after. The ministry’s statement said, “The fish mortalities in the coastline are exclusively because of the evil-eye pufferfish with counts of 300 to 400 dead fish per km of shore.”

People have also raised concerns about sighting brown water stretching from Muizenberg Surfers Corner beach to Strandfontein. However, the ministry statement clarified “there are no reports of any adverse water conditions or red-tide toxins that may have caused this.”

The City Administration and Solid Waste Department was busy cleaning up the affected areas, meanwhile, the cause of the incident remains a mystery.