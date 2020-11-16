Hundreds Offer Help to This Mumbai Boy Who was Forced to Drop out of School and Feed His Family

The 2020 pandemic has affected millions of people around the world. Many have lost their jobs, while some people struggle with health complications. One of those people affected directly because of these events happens to be a boy from Mumbai.

In one of their recent posts, Humans of Bombay interviewed a young boy who was forced to drop out of school amid coronavirus pandemic. The unnamed boy had to leave his studies in order to earn money for the family. In the interview, the boy revealed that his mother, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, lost her job during the coronavirus lockdown. He lost his father much earlier and with the unfortunate circumstances before him, the boy decided to work in a general store as an assistant to support his family.

He said that he earned hundred rupees per day and even though it was not much, at least his family did not have to go to bed hungry. After that, the boy decided to sell tea in the Nagpada region of Mumbai. He said, "The paranthe wale uncle was kind enough to give me a corner." He now makes tea at his stall and sells it across the street to serve the shop owners.

The kid further said his mother blames herself for his position since she wanted him to study and become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. However, the boy says that he learnt this from his mother to put his family first and promises to go back to school once the situation normalises.

The post has received an overwhelming response with over 67k likes, as netizens express their wish to help the boy. One user commented, "Can we start a GoFundMe page for this little boy? No child should be deprived of education." Another user said, "Omg we should fund his education! Who's in?"

With the tremendous financial help that the old couple of Baba ka Dhaba received, this Bombay kid might be another internet sensation.