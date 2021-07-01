The much-anticipated trailer of Priyadarshan’s ‘Hungama 2’ dropped on YouTube on Thursday. The upcoming comedy movie that stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles, is the sequel of 2003’s ‘Hungama,’ a movie that has, over the years, achieved somewhat of a cult status among Bollywood bingers and meme community. The arrival of the trailer took fans back to the good ol’ days albeit not for all the right reasons. Comparisons were immediately drawn and understandably so and the loyal fans of Priyadarshan-directed movies made a lot of ‘Hungama’ on microblogging site Twitter expressing their feelings around the sequel.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, who will be seen in the lead role in the upcoming movie, shared the trailer on Twitter on Thursday.

Khatam hua aapka aur mera intezaar,😓#Hungama2 ka trailer lekar, laut aayi hoon main after 14 saal!😱😍~It's double the fun, double the madness, double the hungama to tickle your funny bones! Streaming from 23rd July. Only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP!https://t.co/89xMyGFd3u— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 1, 2021

Earlier, after waiting for a long time, makers of the ‘Hungama’ sequel had announced that the movie would be getting a direct-to-digital release. It had been many months since the film completed shooting but it hadn’t gotten a release date on digital until now as Disney + Hotstarfinally brings the movie to the fans.

