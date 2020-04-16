Hungarian Couple Recreate Iconic Scenes from Favourite Hollywood Movies on a Low Budget

With the coronavirus outbreak having gripped the world, people have been glued to social media in a bid to share and pick up on creative ways to spend their time in isolation.

In such a situation, a couple from Hungary, are utilising their time to recreate some iconic scenes from their favourite Hollywood blockbusters. The duo are using different locations in their house along with the basic resources at their disposal, like toilet rolls and sausages in what is a low-budget production.

Fanni and Norbert, the former thespians told reporters that they still possess “a lot of accessories and costumes” left over from their university days. According to reports, Fanni has been a huge movie buff, while Norbert loves movies from the 70s and 80s.

The couple have managed to recreate scenes from Star Wars, Rambo, Men in Black, Iron Man and also paid rich tribute to Leonardo DiCaprio's The Shining.

Adding their own touch to the recreated scenes, Fanni and Norbert have improvised basis their low budget as well. For example, Sylvester Stallone is seen holding a kitchen tool instead of a sharp knife in a scene from First Blood!

Taking to Facebook, the couple shared the results of their experiments everyday, captioning from 'Quarantine day 1' to 'Quarantine day 8'.

What do you think of their efforts?