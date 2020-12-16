Hungarian Meme Star 'Hide the Pain Harold' Poses With New Monolith That Popped up in Budapest

The year 2020 has been a year of many social media trends, from TikTok dance videos to memes on coronavirus , however, as we come close to the end of the year we have a travelling metallic monolith that has intrigued netizens.

Now, the monolith was spotted in Budapest. Multiple social media posts mentioned the arrival of social media’s latest obsession. However, it was a double meme fest when retired electrical engineer András Arató, who went viral on the internet for his ‘Hide the Pain Harold’, clicked a picture with Monolith.

The Reddit post received over 1.7k upvotes as one user commented, “Holy shit, how are you guys not seeing this. HAROLD is the one placing these monoliths everywhere! Who else has ties to both eastern-Europe and the U.S, with such an incredible influence on the internet? I’m guessing he has the coordinates to the next monolith scribbled on his back, barely noticeable in the reflection of the monolith!”

One of the tweets mentioned, “This mysterious monolith appeared in my neighbourhood in Budapest, Hungary. According to the sign, it was donated by the Intergalactic Federation.”

When it was first spotted in a remote area of Utah in the United States’, many felt that the monolith was an ominous sign of some alien contact. As seen in many pop culture references, the monolith also reminded many of the 1968 movie "2001: A Space Odyssey" that features a scene where a black monolith appears.

Hence, the mention of an intergalactic federation is another pop culture reference that has its concept used in superhero movies like Avengers, or comic adult animated series Rick and Morty.

So netizens have been frequently using alien invasion or such references when mentioning the monolith.

As another user tweeted, “‘Congratulations, Citizens of Earth! These 'monoliths', as you call them, are markers indicating a future location of an Intergalactic Military garrison. Please read and obey your new laws..’ Another mysterious monolith has appeared in Hungary.”

The structures have been causing widespread speculations and its has yet not been correctly established who is responsible for placing the strange metal structures in different parts of the world. The most likely assumption so far is on a group of New Mexican artists but so far, people are looking for more proofs.