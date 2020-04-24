Hunger Around the World Hurts: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Join Forces amidst Coronavirus Crisis

They batted out of their skins for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to enthrall one and all on that memorable night in 2016 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Gujarat Lions. Now during these testing times, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are ready to bat again for those who are struggling to bring food to their tables during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kohli and de Villiers on Friday decided to auction their 2016 IPL knock bats, shirts and gloves online with the proceeds from that going for the coronavirus cause and for an organisation that supports getting meals on peoples' tables.

The online platform is part of de Villiers' social activities in helping those in need and Kohli also promised to bring his foundation on board so that the cause is mutually beneficial to both India and South Africa.

On May 14 in 2016, de Villiers smashed an unbeaten 52-ball 129 while Kohli slammed 109 off just 55 deliveries to guide RCB to a 144-run win over Gujarat Lions. RCB had posted 248/4, the second-highest score in IPL history.

"The hunger around the world hurts me, they can't get food on the table and I have been supporting that cause. Nothing can be worse. That has been my focus and will be for the rest of life," South African batting ace de Villiers told Indian captain Kohli during an Instagram live chat.

"The 2016 knock against Gujarat Lions was enjoyable. That partnership. We both got hundreds. So I asked you (Virat) to get hold of that bat and I have also got mine. Now we sign our shirts from that match and ours bats. The plan is to get it on an online auction platform," said de Villiers, spilling the beans.

"It will be a nice collectors item. All proceeds will go for COVID-19 issue and a cause that supports getting meals on peoples' tables," added the 36-year old, regarded as one of the most destructive cricketers of all time.

"This is an amazing idea. The foundation plan is great and I can bring in my foundation too and we can do it together," said Kohli with a beaming smile on his face.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill with almost all activities across every walk of life suspended.

