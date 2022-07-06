'Hungover' Copywriter's Honest Description of Boxers is Marketing Done Right

Palace, a London-based skateboarding and clothing brand is being praised on social media for the use of hilarious marketing. The brand has put up a very unique yet hilarious description for its boxers and several other products. Twitter user Vikki Ross shared a screenshot for the same. In the caption, she wrote, “Thoughts and prayers to this copywriter but champagne and flowers to everyone at @PalaceSkate who signed off the copy in those bullet points.” The description of the boxers read, “DESCRIBING / A 2 PACK / OF BOXERS /HUNGOVER / WITH JET LAG / IS NOT THE ONE.”

Thoughts and prayers to this copywriter but champagne and flowers to everyone at @PalaceSkate who signed off the copy in those bullet points#copywritersunite H/T @PlanBstudio @haydngrey pic.twitter.com/v0QyR3xr8N — Vikki Ross (@VikkiRossWrites) June 30, 2022

Not just this but the brand has also listed one of its socks as “Basically a sock”. Also, the product description reads like an ode to coffee. Since uploaded, the netizens are in splits and the image has gone viral. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the image. In the caption, one person wrote, “Absolutely wild concept to just add the word “Palace” to the waistband – not even an iconic logo or anything – and whack an extra, what, 30% on the price.” Another person wrote, “Reminds me of when I was asked by an Italian restaurant to name a triple-layer Lasagne and, very much being on the struggle bus, I called it Lasaaagne. They signed it off.”

This is not the only one. The product description of “Towelling Sock” goes like: “HERE’S A FUN FACT / ABOUT ME / I’M 38 / AND I STILL EAT SH*T / LIKE THIS,” along with a picture of the copywriter’s food. The description of “Palace Hydro Flask” reads: “WATER IS ALIGHT / BUT BEER / IS THE ONE FOR ME.”

In another similar copywriting fiasco, a tweet about labels on certain spice containers went viral on social media. This led the Twitterati searching for the copywriter who wrote the lengthy and often convoluted descriptions. A Twitter user posted a photo of the containers from Australian Spice Company called Oasis Bakery, and they have some unusual text on the labels. From describing tarragon as the “King of the herbs” to calling the Italian herbs Gomorrah, Rahel Aima (@cnqmdi) found oddly written and often contemplative spice labels by an Australian company. Taking to Twitter, the Aima wrote, “who is the oasis bakery spices copywriter i just want to talk.”

On closer inspection of the photos accompanying her tweet, one can notice the long convoluted paragraphs that have turned the post viral. The otherwise regular-looking containers have paragraphs that read something like, “Roberto Saviano’s novel Gomorrah provides a firsthand expose of the savagery and underhanded dealings of Southern Italy’s Camorra (a powerful Neapolitan mafia-like organization). One of the unscrupulous business practices detailed in the novel is the construction industry’s use of inferior building materials to save on costs. In the L’Aquilla earthquake of April 2009 several modern buildings were thought to have collapsed because sea sand had been used to produced the concrete…” — that too for a spice.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.