'Hungry' 5-year-old Boy Falsely Dials 911; US Cops Deliver Pizza to Teach Him Lesson

A five-year-old boy sent emergency respondents in the United States, a hunger SOS and got the pizza he was craving personally delivered to his home by cops.

Florida resident Manuel Beshara was so hungry last Friday that he dialled emergency telephone number 911 to seek assistance on how to order a pizza.

“Officers Morales, Mejia, and Hernandez responded to a home on Key Haven Dr., for a well-being check on a 911 call made by a juvenile. While officers were on their way, dispatch informed them that the child told them he was hungry and wanted to order pizza,” the Sanford Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The officers arrived on the scene and met the young boy and his older sister, who told them that they were fine and her brother had made the call without her knowledge.

The police said that the officers used gave the boy a lesson on “the proper use of 911,” and then went to buy a large box of pizza for the boy and his sister.

They also delivered it personally.

Many netizens were moved by the kind-hearted gesture of the cops and left in splits by the use of hilarious hashtags by the police department in their post .

“AWESOME job y'all. Stay safe,” one Facebook user wrote on the post which

“Sweet, Very Kind, You mostly always hear bad Media, hearing this is wonderful, uplifting thanks,” commented another.

An estimated 240 million calls are made to 911 in the US every year, according to the National Emergency Number Association.

However, not all 911 calls are related to emergencies.

In October 2018, thousands of people dialled 911 to complain about a YouTube outage. Also, authorities in Waukesha County in Wisconsin received more than 2,000 inadvertent 911 calls in July.

