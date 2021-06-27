'Hungry' Bride Rants about What She will Eat after Wedding Rituals, Hilarious Video Leaves Netizens in Splits

A hungry bride’s video ranting about pre-wedding dieting and not being able to eat for hours because of the wedding is going viral on Instagram. In the video shared by an Instagram account witty_wedding, bride Upasana can be seen talking while a person is attaching the border of her saree to her hair. She says that she has stopped eating and has lost five kilograms for the wedding. She goes on to say that she plans to eat a lot after the ceremony is over. She also shares that she could not get a chance to eat since the day before because of the rituals.

She adds that when she got a chance to eat during the evening, she lost her appetite and did not feel hungry so she ate little. She says that she did not even have breakfast, nor could she have tea. She further reveals her plans that as soon as the rituals are over, she would tell her husbands to hand over food plates to her and let her eat as much as she wants.

Reacting to the funny video, users on Instagram commented saying that they were scared about their wedding day if they have to abstain from food. Pointing out that the bride was still happy without the food, a user wrote in comments that they had no idea how they would survive their “D-Day” if it happened to them.

The video, initially shared by the bride’s makeup artist Manisha Saini, has been viewed more than 16,000 times on Instagram. Sharing the video, Saini asked who all had planned to eat in this manner at their wedding.

A video that went viral earlier this month showed a bride enjoying golgappas at her wedding.

