Hungry Eight-foot Crocodile Enters UP Home Late at Night in Search of Food

A normal day in the life of a family in Uttar Pradesh turned into a nightmare when a hungry crocodile entered their house in search of prey. According to a report by the Independent, the incident took place in Etawah on October 29 at around 10.30 pm. The family of Harnam Singh in Jaitia Village was fast asleep when the bleating of goats alerted them of a possible danger. Unbeknownst to them, when the Singh family investigated the matter they found an eight-foot-long crocodile near the goats. What made the incident more alarming was that the reptile soon entered their house.

The family was quick enough to usher outside and called the cops seeking help. The officials advised them to keep the crocodile locked inside the house. It wasn’t until the next morning that the wildlife department arrived at the scene and the family stood guard watching the movements of the crocodile throughout the night. It was wildlife department expert Dr Ashish Tripathi who advised the cops to ask the family to keep the crocodile locked inside the house. The rescue mission which begin early morning on Sunday, took about an hour, to safely remove the crocodile from the house.

After the rescue mission, Harnam Singh spoke to the local media to share the real accounts of the events and said, “We don’t know how it entered the house. When we heard the goats bleating at night, we realized something is wrong and found a crocodile.” Seemingly it was the grandmother who first spotted the reptile and began screaming at the top of her lungs. When Singh’s daughter opened the door to inspect what was there that’s when the crocodile entered the house.

The shouting also alarmed the villagers who began gathering outside their houses. Dr Tripathi who conducted the rescue mission stated that the reptile wasn’t a fully-grown adult. Reportedly, it was a juvenile who ventured out in search of food. The expert lauded the family and villagers for waiting for help to arrive and for not trying the rescue mission themselves as the reptile was ‘aggressive.’ The expert assured that the crocodile who has been safely rescued will be released to its natural habitat.

