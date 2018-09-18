Hungry Kya? This Unique ATM Lets You Have a Modak Every Time You Insert a Special Card

Sanjiv Kulkarni, the inventor of this ATM says, "It is ATM-Any Time Modak. You'll get a modak through this ATM on inserting a special card. It was an attempt to move forward with technology&culture together." #Pune #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Q9BoRBzDLu — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

A usual Ganesh Chaturthi without lots of singing, dancing, celebrations and modaks seems incomplete.Today, thanks to growing environment conservation awareness, there are eco-friendly Ganesh idols and chocolate Ganesh idols, but have you ever come across an ATM? No, not an All Time Machine. This ATM is an All Time Modak, which thanks to a certain man, has been installed in Pune's Sahakar Nagar in Maharashtra to celebrate the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.Speaking to ANI, Sanjiv Kulkarni, the inventor of this unique ATM said, "It is ATM--Any Time Modak. You will get a modak through this ATM by inserting a special card. It was an attempt to move forward with technology and culture together."Unlike the normal ATM, which has numbers, this special ATM has Hindi words for forgiveness, truth, knowledge, hunger, devotion, and peace embedded onto it.However, this special ATM functions exactly like the usual ATMs. But this ATM, which also has an idol of Lord Ganesha kept inside a glass box, works when a special card is inserted into it, and lo behold, a neatly packaged modak pops right out.Oh well, we can't wait for this Ganesha ATM to open up all over India and get our instant modaks.(With ANI inputs)