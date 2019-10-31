Hungry Woman Accidentally Sends 'Animoji' to Boss Instead of Boyfriend, Gets the Best Response

Thank god for "delete message" feature on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram DMs that saves us up from a lot of embarrassment.

However, you cannot help but feel embarrassed when certain social media apps disable you from "unsending" the messages that you accidentally sent.

A young woman named Issie Carmody learned it the hard way when she sent Apple's "animoji" to her manager instead of her boyfriend.

Issie Carmody took to Facebook to describe the entire incident, along with the picture of their conversation.

She wrote, “Guys I’m actually f***ing mortified... I recently got a new manager at my work, and I’ve known her for TWO days! I wanted to send my boyfriend an Animoji of me as a pig saying that I wanted a Chinese... well... I’ve sent it to my new manager and it’s the most idiotic video I have ever created (sic).”

In the conversation, Issie sent an animoji of her as a hungry pig, as she wanted to ask her boyfriend for a Chinese takeaway. While she felt embarrassed and promptly apologized to her manager, her boss was super chill about it much to the relief of Issie.

Talking to a news daily, Issie said, “I realised almost instantly that I made the mistake! I was already talking to my boss about work so the conversation was already up. I sent it and had a bad feeling in my gut that I had done something wrong. Looking up I saw my boss’s name and that’s when I realised I made a huge mistake.”

She also explained that the boss understood and laughed out loud with her boyfriend.

What’s better? Issie’s boyfriend did get the Chinese takeaway for her.

She posted a picture with the food, writing, “Guess who got her Chinese finally.”

