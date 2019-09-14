Watch: Classmates Give Adorable Welcome to 3-Year-Old Returning to School after Hurricane Dorian

A three-year-old boy got a heart-touching welcome by his classmates on his first day at school in the US, after he was stranded in the Bahamas with his mum due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, the video of which has gone viral.

Makai Simmons’ classmates welcomed him with warm hugs after he and his mother were stuck in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian. The video of heartwarming moment was shared on Instagram by Simmons’ mother Tekara Capron.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post, "“My heart. Today was my son’s first day back to school in the USA after experiencing Hurricane Dorian in Freeport. The love he received from his friends as soon as he walked into the class was so touching.”

In the video one can see Simmons wiping away tears as one of his classmates can be seen saying, "We missed you."

Speaking to CNN, Capron revealed that the moment was something they needed after the traumatic experience.

According to the report, the 22-year-old and her son had visited her grandparents over the Labour Day weekend and the hurricane came directly to her island where their entire family was.

According to Capron, even though her grandmother's house survived the hurricane, it was flooded and she was glad her family was safe.

Soon after the video was posted, a number of people commented on it, with one writing, "This was so sweet, thank you for sharing and I'm so glad to hear you and your family are safe and sound." Another person posted, "The most beautiful thing I have watched. So heartwarming and beautiful."

A third person wrote, "This is a sweet beautiful moment little kids showing each other God love."

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 19K views.

