Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Hurricane Dorian: Angry US Man Asks Why 'Air Force Planes' aren't Driving Storm Winds Away

Just last week, US President Donald Trump suggesting dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hurricane Dorian: Angry US Man Asks Why 'Air Force Planes' aren't Driving Storm Winds Away
Image credit: Reuters/Reuters/Twitter
Loading...

Having wreaked havoc in the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian is now headed towards the East Coast of the United States with authorities issuing evacuation orders in wake of strong winds and downpour in Florida and the Carolinas.

With sustained wind speeds of up to 185 miles per hour, the Category 5 storm is being described among the most powerful hurricanes ever in the Atlantic Ocean, The Washington Post reported.

While millions of people have understandably been left scared by the approaching storm, one Florida man is just bewildered that the US military hasn’t done yet what it should be doing to control Dorian.

"We have a navy," the man told Florida Today reporter Tyler Vasquez, during an interview.

"Why don't the navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can't get going as fast as it's going?" he said, looking into the camera.

"There's got to be ways to combat this instead of just pointing at the thing and saying, 'Well, now it's getting worse!'" he added. "Yeah, we know it's getting worse!"

The man even suggested that the military use the Air Force to tackle the problem. "We have an air force. Drive some air force planes around to get the winds going the opposite way," he said. "Get the navy to go in circles to fight it the other way," he added.

The man’s quirky solution to combating hurricanes has gone viral on social media, evoking a barrage of hilarious comments from netizens.

It is to be noted that just last week, US President Donald Trump suggesting dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States. During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram