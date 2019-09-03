Hurricane Dorian: Angry US Man Asks Why 'Air Force Planes' aren't Driving Storm Winds Away

Having wreaked havoc in the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian is now headed towards the East Coast of the United States with authorities issuing evacuation orders in wake of strong winds and downpour in Florida and the Carolinas.

With sustained wind speeds of up to 185 miles per hour, the Category 5 storm is being described among the most powerful hurricanes ever in the Atlantic Ocean, The Washington Post reported.

While millions of people have understandably been left scared by the approaching storm, one Florida man is just bewildered that the US military hasn’t done yet what it should be doing to control Dorian.

"We have a navy," the man told Florida Today reporter Tyler Vasquez, during an interview.

"Why don't the navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can't get going as fast as it's going?" he said, looking into the camera.

"There's got to be ways to combat this instead of just pointing at the thing and saying, 'Well, now it's getting worse!'" he added. "Yeah, we know it's getting worse!"

The man even suggested that the military use the Air Force to tackle the problem. "We have an air force. Drive some air force planes around to get the winds going the opposite way," he said. "Get the navy to go in circles to fight it the other way," he added.

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

The man’s quirky solution to combating hurricanes has gone viral on social media, evoking a barrage of hilarious comments from netizens.

It is to be noted that just last week, US President Donald Trump suggesting dropping nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States. During a hurricane briefing, Trump asked if it were possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm.

