Woman Turns Home Into Shelter For Nearly 100 Dogs To Save Them From Hurricane Dorian

A woman has provided shelter to nearly 100 dogs from Hurricane Dorian, the category 2 storm that has affected millions of people in the Caribbean, Bahamas and the United States.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom,” Chella Phillips from Nassau, New Providence, wrote on Facebook on September 2.

Photos showed the dogs crammed into the makeshift shelter, “pooping and pissing non-stop”, but Phillips joked that at least the dogs had spared her bed by not attempting to jump into it.

She tried to comfort the dogs by playing music and keeping the air conditioner on. It helped as some people donated crates for the cause.

"We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leave the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover," she wrote. "Each island has [an] abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a Cat 5 monster and only God can protect them now."

Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, the shelter set up by Phillips told CNN, that she is a "one-woman band," nursing back to health and getting rehoused in the United States more than “200 homeless dogs every year with little assistance” over the past 15 years.

Once the situation returns to normal on the island of New Providence and airlines resume flights to the Bahamas, Phillips will start finding homes for her canine roommates, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post, Phillips said the dogs were getting along well and welcoming newcomers “with tail wags cause they know they are their brothers and sisters in suffering on the streets.”

In another post, she said that all the 97 dogs were doing well.

She also asked warned people against fraudsters running fundraisers in her name.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.