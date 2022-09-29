CHANGE LANGUAGE
Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Share Videos of Homes, Roads Wrecked by Flood Fury
2-MIN READ

Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Share Videos of Homes, Roads Wrecked by Flood Fury

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 14:53 IST

Florida

Videos shared by Florida residents show doors buckling under surging waters and houses being flooded. (Credits: Twitter)

Videos shared by Florida residents show doors buckling under surging waters and houses being flooded. (Credits: Twitter)

Fort Myers Beach town was almost submerged after Hurricane Ian's fury. Sanibel Island, too, could be seen shaken by the force of gushing waters.

Hurricane Ian has plowed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, unleashing catastrophe. It made landfall at 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT) near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported, as per Reuters. It is one of the strongest hurricanes that the US has seen in recent years. Harrowing visuals have emerged on social media as people have been left reeling under the hurricane’s fury.

Videos shared by Florida residents show doors buckling under surging waters and houses being flooded. One also showed people inside a aircraft getting rocked as the hurricane hit. Fort Myers Beach town, as reported by Reuters, was almost submerged. Sanibel Island, too, could be seen shaken by the force of gushing waters.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Ian had generated life-threatening storm surges – waves of wind-driven seawater flooding along the coast – of up to 12 feet (3.7 meters) in some places.

(With inputs from Reuters)

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:September 29, 2022, 14:28 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 14:53 IST