Hurricane Ian: Florida Residents Share Videos of Homes, Roads Wrecked by Flood Fury

Hurricane Ian has plowed into Florida’s Gulf Coast, unleashing catastrophe. It made landfall at 3:05 p.m. EDT (1905 GMT) near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of Fort Myers, as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (241 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported, as per Reuters. It is one of the strongest hurricanes that the US has seen in recent years. Harrowing visuals have emerged on social media as people have been left reeling under the hurricane’s fury.

Videos shared by Florida residents show doors buckling under surging waters and houses being flooded. One also showed people inside a aircraft getting rocked as the hurricane hit. Fort Myers Beach town, as reported by Reuters, was almost submerged. Sanibel Island, too, could be seen shaken by the force of gushing waters.

HURRICANE IAN update: This is what it looks like now outside our hotel right across the bridge from Sanibel Island. The approx 140 MPH winds and storm surge have taken over the pool area and the water is getting higher—fast. #hurricaneian pic.twitter.com/oOoo3x0a1j — Céline McArthur 🇺🇸 (@CelineTVNEWS) September 28, 2022

We were in the eye wall of Cat. 4 #Hurricane #Ian for over 5 hours and the back side was the worst.

I haven't experienced anything close to this in over 30 years @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/wfEqcuEBAm — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 29, 2022

Door buckling and caving in from the strong surge in Naples, FL #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/tw1dagAYFW — Hurricane Ian Footage (@IanFootage) September 28, 2022

A video released by hurricane hunter and @NOAA engineer Nick Underwood showed his crew aboard an aircraft encountering a bout of severe turbulence as they flew through the eye of Hurricane Ian https://t.co/C6mkMJnD8o pic.twitter.com/d1JHQ1KeGF — Reuters (@Reuters) September 28, 2022

View as of about 3 hours ago from a friend's house on Fort Myers Beach… Water levels over 6 possibly much higher. If you are on the coast stay safe from #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/Wx77svB2Sf — The Camdalorian 💫 (@CameronM_Sprole) September 28, 2022

To give people an idea of how horrible Hurricane Ian is in Bonita Springs and the second wall of the hurricane hasn’t hit yet. pic.twitter.com/PvpGuv9QYL — Not Lacy. (@Laceybnai) September 28, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis said Ian had generated life-threatening storm surges – waves of wind-driven seawater flooding along the coast – of up to 12 feet (3.7 meters) in some places.

(With inputs from Reuters)

